Weather Update: Thanksgiving Night’s Forecast – November 26th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Pleasant Weather Ahead < Then Big Changes By The End Of The Weekend!

Expect mostly clear skies to continue through the night time. It will be chilly overnight with lows around 40. Some patchy fog developing by morning.

Becoming mostly sunny and quite mild again for Friday with many areas back in the upper 60’s. Some passing clouds, but mainly dry Friday night with lows in the mid 40’s.

Saturday looking good with mostly sunny skies with highs back in the low 60’s. Increasing clouds Sunday with areas of rain moving in from the Southwest late with highs around 60. Turning breezy and colder Monday with showers ending but mountains snow showers and a few valley flurries possible by late Monday or Monday night. Cold weather will continue much of next week!

58 & 37 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

