Toy Drive collected toys for kids while teaching life lessons

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- Even though the Toy Drive will be done by drive-through for the first time ever the message for the toy drive stays the same kids get a toy and go back to those less fortunate.

“Kids just don’t understand the value of giving back until they actually get back,” said Reach One Teach One is a nonprofit founder Reginald Yearby.

Yearby founded in 2018 to help at risk kids. Now for the third time he’s is making sure those kids get a gift.

“The kids come in they bring us a canned good non-perishable item we gave them a toy we take the canned goods and non-perishable item put a ham and a turkey with it,” said Yearby.

Yearby said the giving and nonperishable food item is important because it teaches the kids not only the value of receiving a gift during the holidays but the value of giving one.

“To see a kid light up who might not be able to receive a toy during the Christmas holidays to be able to see their face knowing that they’re doing something to help their community kids never know what the next person is going through,” said Yearby.

Yearby said with everything kids have been through this year, they need to celebrate the holidays now ever more then ever.

“During this pandemic there’s a lot of families really in need of toys and food during the holiday so we want to be able to assist extend those gaps to help our community to heal during this pandemic process,” said Yearby.

Reach One Teach One mentors kids from age five to 14 and included almost 70 children.

If you are interested in donating a toy, a list of drop off locations can be found here.