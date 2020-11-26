Titans Prepare For Quick Rematch With Colts

Titans and Indy are settling in for a quick rematch Sunday. They just played two weeks ago on November 12th. Titans would like to forget that one. It was a special teams debacle with a shank punt and a blocked punt. Colts won 34-17. So here we go again Sunday with the two teams tied for first place in the AFC South at 7-3.

Said Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith:”Yeah there’s a lot of familiarity between both teams. Obviously just played each other. Feels a little bit like a basketball playoff series. Just because you are going from game to game and it was a short time.”

Said quarterback Ryan Tannehill:”Not as much tape to watch. New tape to watch. But they know us. We know them. It’s just going to be a matter of who can go out and execute and play the best in this football game.”