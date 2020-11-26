Tennessee American Eaters warns about ‘FOG’

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
799
Tennessee American Water Company Tank on Amnicola

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – As many Hamilton County residents are staying home this thanksgiving many will be doing their own at home cooking. 

Tennessee American Water wants to warn residents to not let Fats, oils, and greases be poured down your sink’s drain.

- Advertisement -

Officials say when washed down the drain , FOG can adhere to the inside of the pipes and overtime it can build up causing your pipes to become clogged.

Tennessee American Water says this can lead to a major and costly repair.

“Your sink is not a trash can for everything. Do not put any of the fats, oils, and grease down the sink. If they were to back up it can cause a really expensive plumbing mess. You will need to call a plumber to come in and basically clear it out for you and it could be as bad as even having to replace some plumbing,” says Daphne Kirksey, Tennessee American Water. 

Officials suggest you dispose of large amounts of grease inside a jar or a can 

Previous articleToy Drive collected toys for kids while teaching life lessons
Next articleChattanooga Fire Department shares cooking safety tips
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.