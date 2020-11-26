Small Business Saturday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – “Shopping local and small this year is always critical, but this year it’s more critical than ever,” Mainstreet Cleveland Executive Director Sharon Marr said.

For some small businesses this year with the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been easy.

- Advertisement -

“The stores, so many had to close throughout the years, especially during the springtime shutdown and it just takes a lot to recover from those closed, all days lost,” Marr said.

Stores among Downtown Cleveland’s retailers will be open on Small Business Saturday, a push to shop local and support small businesses.

“Small business Saturday, one of the classic lines they have is that for every dollar you spend in a local business, 67 cents of that dollar stays in the local economy. So, it’s super important, not only for the business and business owners, but the economy of the community itself,” Marr said.

Many local shops will be offering deals starting on Black Friday with some savings lasting through the Thanksgiving Day shopping weekend.

“A lot of the stores are offering in-store promotions, just a variety of great things, some great specials, beautiful things to look at and purchase for anyone on your list. A lot of the stores are also offering e-Commerce this year,” Marr said.

In addition to deals, Marr said that they’ll be handing out punch cards at multiple participating stores.

Folks have until Monday to get their cards punched at different stores.

“At the end of that, your card will go into a drawing to win a prize package with a gift from each one of those stores. So, it’s 350 dollar value for the prize package,” Marr said.

If you do plan on shopping downtown, facial coverings are highly recommended.

Some stores require face masks.

Small Business Saturday is this Saturday.