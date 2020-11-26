Mike Bobo’s South Carolina Defense Really Hurting Ahead of Georgia Game

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
28

Georgia will see a familiar face leading the Gamecocks.
Former Dawgs quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is South Carolina’s interim coach after Will Muschamp was fired. And it sounds like Bobo has his hands full with his defense.

Said Bobo:”Defensively you know KT is questionable. Tonke Hemingway is questionable. Jordan Burch is questionable. 27 Jalen Foster is questionable. We’ve got. We’ve got a lot of issues. I think we’re down 16. 16 scholarship players defensively right now from practice. Whoever the training staff says can play, we’re going to coach them up, and we are going to go out there and battle our ass off.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTitans Prepare For Quick Rematch With Colts
Next articleWeird Feeling For the Mocs Opening College Basketball Season With No Fans
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.