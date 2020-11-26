Mike Bobo’s South Carolina Defense Really Hurting Ahead of Georgia Game

Georgia will see a familiar face leading the Gamecocks.

Former Dawgs quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is South Carolina’s interim coach after Will Muschamp was fired. And it sounds like Bobo has his hands full with his defense.

Said Bobo:”Defensively you know KT is questionable. Tonke Hemingway is questionable. Jordan Burch is questionable. 27 Jalen Foster is questionable. We’ve got. We’ve got a lot of issues. I think we’re down 16. 16 scholarship players defensively right now from practice. Whoever the training staff says can play, we’re going to coach them up, and we are going to go out there and battle our ass off.”