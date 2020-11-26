Mckamey Animal Center offering Black Friday Deals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Are you starting your search for the perfect christmas gift for your family?

Well, McKamey Animal Center has some deals for you.

Starting tomorrow all adoption fees will be waived if you bring a Christmas gift off the shelter’s website.

Gifts include toys, food, and supplies for all the animals inside the shelter.

McKamey encourages any family that is ready to welcome a four legged friend into their home to consider their local shelters before using a breeder.

“You want to talk with your family and be realistic about the time commitments, about any potential allergies, about any expenses associated with becoming a new pet parent. As long as people have thought through that process and they decided that they want a new animal we want to welcome them here with open arms,” says Inga Fricke, Executive Director of McKamey.

For more wishlist items or for information on adoption time slots click HERE.