CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia- There was a house fire in Chickamauga, Georgia this morning.

Cpt. Chad Regal said the Walker Fire Department received a call about a house with flames billowing from the roof on Georgia 341.

He said when crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the house.

Regal said the fire occurred in the attic and the fire department was able to contain it in 15 minutes.

“Fire was contained to the attic of division two, fires crew arrived very quickly and found there was heavy smoke showing from division two in the attic.They began a fire attack and quickly knocked it out and got it under control,” said Regal.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.