Georgia Glad Receiver George Pickens Back Healthy Again

When Georgia stud receiver George Pickens went down with a shoulder injury, he seemed to take the Bulldogs offense down with him.

Pickens sat for two games, and Georgia scored a combined 35 points during that stretch.

Well Pickens was healthy enough to return last Saturday night against Mississippi State, and it was hard not to notice his impact. Pickens had 87 yards receiving with one touchdown as the Dawgs put up 31 points in their win over Mississippi State.

- Advertisement -

Pickens recognizes what he means to the Dawgs attack.

Said Pickens:”I think I boosted the team’s confidence a lot by me coming back. Just contributing to the team. I know they miss me out there. When I was at pratice not really practicing in a black jersey, they kind of missed me, and I could tell, so when I came back, it kind of boosted the team a lot.”