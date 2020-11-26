Bama QB Mac Jones Not Concerned With Heisman Hype

Mac Jones has certainly been a boost for Bama this season. The rather unheralded quarterback has become a Heisman front-runner in his first full season as a starter. Going into the Iron Bowl against Auburn, Jones has already thrown for over 2,400 yards this season with 18 touchdowns. Kind of hard to ignore those numbers, but for JONES, it’s easy to ignore the Heisman hype.

Said Jones:”You do see it on TV and stuff, but I’m not on social media, so all that’s really a distraction. We obviously have great players here, and it probably makes me look a lot better than I actually am. And there are players on our team that should be in that talk. They deserve the credit that they should get. We have a bunch of great players. And a lot of other schools have great players.”