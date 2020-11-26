Bama QB Mac Jones Not Concerned With Heisman Hype

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
18

Mac Jones has certainly been a boost for Bama this season. The rather unheralded quarterback has become a Heisman front-runner in his first full season as a starter. Going into the Iron Bowl against Auburn, Jones has already thrown for over 2,400 yards this season with 18 touchdowns. Kind of hard to ignore those numbers, but for JONES, it’s easy to ignore the Heisman hype.

Said Jones:”You do see it on TV and stuff, but I’m not on social media, so all that’s really a distraction. We obviously have great players here, and it probably makes me look a lot better than I actually am. And there are players on our team that should be in that talk. They deserve the credit that they should get. We have a bunch of great players. And a lot of other schools have great players.”

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.