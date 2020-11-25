Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – November 25th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Looking Good For Your Thanksgiving Day!

Scattered showers and a few possible storms will move through tonight ending after midnight. Some patchy fog late with lows 50-52.

More sunshine, dry, and milder for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 60’s. Fair and cool Thursday night with lows closer to 40. Continued dry and pleasant for Friday with highs back in the upper 60’s.

Saturday looking dry with some sunshine as rain will move back from the Southwest later Sunday. Turning breezy and colder Monday with rain possibly changing to snow showers by late Monday or Monday night. Cold weather will continue much of next week!

59 & 38 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

