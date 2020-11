ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Law enforcement officers have charged a suspect in a fatal shooting in Rossville over the weekend.

Satia Siv was shot in a parking lot of an Rossville establishment in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Rossville police called in the GBI, which identified the suspect as 40 year old Joseph Edward Hart.

Alabama authorities arrested Hart on Tuesday at his home in Bryant.

He is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.