Paper shredding drives false election claims in Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – Routine paper shredding pickups of non-relevant election materials and tax documents in a Georgia county are being distorted on social media to raise questions around the vote.

A conservative attorney who attempted to block the certification of election results in Georgia tweeted a series of photos and videos in the past week that he falsely claims shows ballots and voter fraud evidence being destroyed in Cobb County, Georgia.

No documents relevant to the election results have been discarded, county officials confirmed.

County officials told the AP they have not seen any evidence of fraud or anomalies in vote tabulation in the 2020 election.