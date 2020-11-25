Nationally Recognized Chattanooga Artist Launches New Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Since releasing a book of poetry called “Words in Grey” in 2015, Chattanooga creative Genesis the Grey Kid has seen his career flourish.

It’s allowed him to travel all across the country, and let him meet and interact with high profile celebrities and art lovers such as Elon Musk, Kanye West and Shaquille O’Neal.

Genesis’ work has been exhibited across the country from California to New York, as well as here in Chattanooga.

However, those events always left him feeling like he was missing an opportunity to share the incredible energy he felt with not just other creatives, but with other art lovers.

The result is Casa Grey, a project that launched Tuesday that offers high-quality prints of a painting Genesis did in 2016.

Genesis explained the thought process behind the new project.

“We were just really tired of being in these creative spaces where a lot of these creative individuals were – whether it’s a, you know, with people working behind the scenes that no one would know or very well known names. And we’re in these environments creating these products and then the moment is gone,” says Genesis the Grey Kid.

Genesis the Grey Kid says that the art pieces on display in Casa Grey are a full expression of his creativity, and gives credit to his Chattanooga roots for inspiring most of his work.

“Chattanooga is my favorite city. But what’s had the biggest impact on my life is not Chattanooga but it’s people. And those people are you know, my parents, my brothers, my sister, my family,” says Genesis.

Future products for Casa Grey will include a line of boots painted by Genesis and a line of limited edition coffee tables.