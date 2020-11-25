Man killed in fall from overlook in Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tennessee (WDEF) – An Alabama man died on Tuesday after taking a fall in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The victim was 48 year old Wesley Stedham from Warrior, Alabama, which is near Birmingham.
Park rangers say he fell about 50 feet from the Chimney tops overlook on Newfound Gap Road.
They say he had climbed over the railing to either take a picture or have a picture taken of him.
Rescuers had to pull him back up the incline with a rope and pulley system.
But he suffered severe head injuries and succumbed to them.