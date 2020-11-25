Man killed in fall from overlook in Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tennessee (WDEF) – An Alabama man died on Tuesday after taking a fall in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The victim was 48 year old Wesley Stedham from Warrior, Alabama, which is near Birmingham.

- Advertisement -

Park rangers say he fell about 50 feet from the Chimney tops overlook on Newfound Gap Road.

They say he had climbed over the railing to either take a picture or have a picture taken of him.

Rescuers had to pull him back up the incline with a rope and pulley system.

But he suffered severe head injuries and succumbed to them.