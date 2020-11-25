Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard Suspended Before Season Opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky interim women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy has suspended All-American guard Rhyne Howard for two games and guard Tatyana Wyatt for three. The moves were announced just hours before the No. 11 Wildcats’ season opener against Murray State. Howard, who played at Bradley Central high school, was suspended for not upholding program standards while Wyatt was disciplined for a violation of team rules. No specifics were stated in a news release announcing the punishment, and both players will begin their suspensions Wednesday. Howard this month became Kentucky’s first player to be honored as an Associated Press preseason All-American.

