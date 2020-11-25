How to Avoid the Hospital for Chronic Illness Treatments admidst Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Normally, Those with Chronic Illnesses would go to their local hospital for a regularly scheduled treatment – but with the rise in Covid-19 cases, some patients report skipping treatments in order to stay safe.

An alternative health care option is now available for immunocompromised patients in our area.

I-V-X health is offering a safe place for those patients to get their regularly scheduled treatments in the comfort of a private, individual room, without the exposure to a room full of people.

“An overwhelming majority of our patients are immunocompromised so the hospital is actually the last place that they need to be. Because they run the risk of getting some type of infection. If you were to look at CDC numbers they would tell you about 3 percent of people that go to the hospital have now acquired some type of hospital acquired infection,” says Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health.

Company executives say their treatments are covered by all insurances and normally cost about either ½ or ⅓ of the price of the other major health care systems.

The CEO of the company says this is also a way to ease some of the burden that the pandemic has placed on local hospitals.

“As we get into this spike of Covid-19, you are seeing hospitals go ‘okay i have a finite amount of labor, a finite amount of PPE so how do I use that for patients that are in greater need for acute care. Consequently we have been able to offload some of that patient volume that they don’t necessarily need to be in the hospital but they need to receive a high amount of clinical care,” says Ghertner.

If you or a loved one is interested in switching their treatments to an IVX location, you should talk to your doctor and look for more information HERE.