Vols Game Against Top Ranked Gonzaga Canceled For COVID

(utsports.com) After receiving Monday’s COVID-19 test results, the Tennessee men’s basketball program is extending its pause on team activities.

The Volunteers will not travel to Indianapolis for next week’s Jimmy V Classic, where they were scheduled to face top-ranked Gonzaga. Tennessee also will not play at Notre Dame on Dec. 4—a game that had been reported but was never officially announced due to the contract not yet being finalized.

Barring additional setbacks, the program aims to return to action on Saturday, Dec. 5, with its first game currently set for Dec. 12 against Cincinnati at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Head coach Rick Barnes, who has been diagnosed with the virus and is in isolation at his home, is experiencing very mild symptoms but is generally feeling well.

