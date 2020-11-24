Titans Place Two Starters on Injured Reserve Including LB Jayon Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have placed a pair of starters on injured reserve in linebacker Jayon Brown and left tackle Ty Sambrailo. The Titans also designated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern, cornerback Tye Smith and cornerback Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve Tuesday, opening the 21-day window to practice without counting on the 53-man roster. Brown hurt his left elbow in the Titans’ overtime win over Baltimore. Sambrailo started the past five games with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured injured reserve, but he was hurt late in regulation of the win over the Ravens.

