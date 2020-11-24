Tennessee gov: COVID vaccines to be optional in K-12 schools

- Advertisement -
(Go to the 46 minute mark to hear the Governor’s statement that the vaccine will always be a choice in Tennessee)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says COVID-19 vaccines will be optional in the state’s K-12 public schools, once they become available.
The Republican said at a news conference Tuesday that vaccines will be very important for Tennessee to “ultimately really be able to handle” the virus.
But he said he doesn’t foresee COVID-19 mandates for school districts in Tennessee, saying vaccines are a choice.
The comment comes as Tennessee and the country as at large look toward initial doses of vaccine that could arrive in the next few weeks, amid a surge in the coronavirus that is increasingly straining hospital systems.
