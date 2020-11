GRUETLI-LAAGER, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Palmer, Tennessee man has been charged with the death of a man from Gruetli-Laager.

44 year old Rodney Sanders died on November 3rd.

46 year old Charles Dewayne “Swain” Layne has been charged with second degree murder for the death.

The Sheriff says Layne turned himself in to authorities without incident.