Store discusses Black Friday plans, expectations and challenges

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Academy Sports and Outdoors at The Terrace has been making Black Friday plans to address everything from quickly replenishing items on the floor to creating a separate line to support gun sales and making sure things are cleaned and sanitized.

“We’ve got a plan for the check lanes where they’ll be handled in a timely manner trying to get people in and out as quickly as we can all while maintaining 6 feet, social distancing,” Manager Jason Schultz said

The one-day annual event brings in a lot of people and sales for the store.

Last year, they made over 260 thousand dollars in sales when they typically average 20 to 30 thousand dollars a day.

Schultz said that crowds are always a concern, but given the COVID pandemic they’re projecting likely less people this year.

“A lot of people don’t want to fight the crowds with the closeness of the customer traffic we’re gonna have, but we’re gonna do everything in our power make sure that everybody stays safe and distanced and masked up,” Schultz said.

Schultz said that their hot items this year include game systems, fleeces and apparel in general.

“We have a real good couple deals on firearms this year. We usually do a buy one get one free this year we weren’t able to get the firearms that we usually were able to get due to the pandemic. That’s another challenge to it this year,” he said.

The store does expect curbside sales to increase and will have 15 to 20 people working just to handle curbside and in-store pick-up.

Academy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

They will be open on Black Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.