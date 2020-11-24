Salvation Army in need of more Angel Tree adopters

Joeli Poole
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Christmas season is right around the corner and the Salvation Army is in need of more adopters for the angel tree. 

The organization says right now, there are still over 1,500 angels left to be adopted in our area. 

Officials say this year they have received a record breaking number of over 5,000 angels, that’s a 41 percent increase compared to last year. 

Major Mark Smith with the Salvation Army says they understand it’s been a hard year for most but they are still in need of help this year.

“The public has had to adapt. There are people who are not going out shopping. It seems like the traffic is a little bit slower than it was last year. That’s why the online adoptions are so much easier; you do not have to leave your home. You go to CSARMY.ORG and you can adopt angels without ever leaving your home,” says Major Mark Smith, Salvation Army. 

The deadline to adopt an angel is December 5th and ages range from birth to 12 years old and senior citizens.

Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.