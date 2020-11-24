Red Bank Prepares to Tackle State Powerhouse Alcoa in State Semifinals

Red Bank, TN-(WDEF-TV) Red Bank has been pretty dominant this season with their suffocating defense. But to reach the state title game, they’ll have to beat the ultimate dominating team, Alcoa. The Lions host the Tornadoes Friday in the state semifinals.

Said running back Lumiere Strickland:”They’re human just like us.”

But they win like they’re not human. Alcoa has 18 state titles. Fourteen since the calendar flipped to the year 2,000.

Said head coach Chris Brown:”I mean clearly we understand that they’re a solid football team and program. It’s more about preparing ourselves for this team and this game and not. We’re not playing a whole tradition.”

Said lineman Delmontae Gustus:”Like I said, it’s a great challenge. Just to go up against the best team they say in Tennessee. Just to go up against them and see the fight.”

Said Strickland:”Oh yes we’re going to lock in this week. Focus in. Make sure we do everything we’ve got to do. We’re ready for the challenge.”

Scoring might be a challenge against the Alcoa defense. They have seven shut-outs this year, and only two opponents have reached double digits.

Said Brown:”It’s pretty good front to back, but they do have a really talented defensive line and front seven.”

Special teams has been good to Red Bank in the playoffs. Maybe they can find an edge there against the Tornadoes.

Said Gustus:”It’s something that we take pride of here. We try to take pride in special teams because we know if we get a turnover on special teams, it can change the trajectory of the game.”

Said Brown:”I think the deeper you go into the playoffs the more important that phase of the game becomes. So we’re going to hope to continue to get better, and continue to make some game changing plays.”

Beating Alcoa ain’t easy, but you can’t help’em by beating yourself with turnovers and penalties.

Said Brown:”The better the opponent the more the mistakes are magnified, so you really have to just focus on the fundamentals and the little things like ball security and being in proper alignment and position because good teams. The better the team the more they’ll take advantage of it.”