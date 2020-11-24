Pipe Bomb arrest in Sequatchie County

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The ATF, Chattanooga Bomb Squad, 12th Judicial Drug Task Force and the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in a raid on the Cumberland Plateau on Tuesday.
After a month-long investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, they descended on a home in the Deer Head Community.
Officers arrested Thomas Painter, who the Sheriff calls a violent, convicted felon.
The Bomb Squad was called after they found black power and a pipe bomb with a fuse.
The Sheriff says they also found drugs and a gun at the home.
So far, Painter faces charges of:
Possession of Explosives components
Unlawful Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
Unlawful Possession of a Prohibited Weapon by a Felon
Drug Paraphernalia
Legend Drug
Possession of a firearm During Commission of a Felony
But the investigation is continuing.