New Bledsoe Trustee decides not to take office

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – We’ve seen a lot of crazy things in the 2020 election.
But this one may be unique.
Republican Matt Fields easily defeated a democratic challenger and three independents in the race for County Trustee in November.
He was supposed to over the position on Wednesday.
But the Bledsonian-Banner newspaper reports that the Trustee-elect has had second thoughts.
Fields declined the new position in a letter.
He said after much prayer and deliberation, he decided his health would not allow him to serve.