New Bledsoe Trustee decides not to take office

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – We’ve seen a lot of crazy things in the 2020 election.

But this one may be unique.

Republican Matt Fields easily defeated a democratic challenger and three independents in the race for County Trustee in November.

He was supposed to over the position on Wednesday.

But the Bledsonian-Banner newspaper reports that the Trustee-elect has had second thoughts.

Fields declined the new position in a letter.

He said after much prayer and deliberation, he decided his health would not allow him to serve.