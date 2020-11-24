Metal Monolith Found in Utah Wilderness

(WDEF) – A tall metal monolith was found embedded into the ground in a remote area of the Utah wilderness. Officials with The Utah Department of Public Safety spotted the structure while working with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to count big horn sheep in the area.

Officials inspected the monolith but could not find any indications as to who placed it there or how it got there. The exact location is not being disclosed in order to help preserve the area.

Source: https://dpsnews.utah.gov/dps-aero-bureau-encounters-monolith-in-red-rock-country/