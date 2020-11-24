Golden Apple Award: Karina Martin, Daisy Elementary

By
Andrew Harrison
-
0
0

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WDEF) – Karina Martin started her life halfway around the world in Poland, but she has dedicated her career to helping American children grow up to become productive citizens. No moment is wasted in her Kindergarten Class at Daisy Elementary. Her hard work and unending kindness earned Ms. Martin this week’s “Golden Apple Award.”

 

- Advertisement -

Principal Jill Hall describes her this way, “Miss Martin is a very hard worker. She goes above and beyond for our students at Daisy. She teaches kindergarten and she does a wonderful job. Getting them ready for their other school grade experience.”

When asked about herself, Karina says, “Karina Martin as a mother and a wife and a teacher. I teach kindergarten at Daisy Elementary. and I have been teaching for 13 years. This is my 14th year so as a matter of fact.  You might hear a slight accent in my voice. I am originally from Poland but I’ve been here in America for almost 21 years now. The person that influenced me to become a teacher was actually my Physical Ed teacher in elementary school. He would never let us give up. He was pushing us. And helping us to succeed. The best thing about teaching especially kindergarten is to see the growth; when students come to school to see what they can or cannot do, and when they leave kindergarten how much they have accomplish throughout the year.

Ashley Latham also teaches Kindergarten at Daisy.

She says, “Miss Martin is not only my best friend, but a awesome mentor. She is what I like to call a critical friend. We are there for each other. We have each other’s back. But we also help each other become better at our jobs and in life in general. She is such a great example of what a true educator is at heart. She takes time with her children and families. And she just helps everyone become better people.”

Karina concurs and concludes, “I would love them to be productive members of society, more than anything. You know we can know how to read and how to write, but if we are not being a productive member of society, it seemed as if our work has failed. So I am looking forward to my students being productive members of society. Having compassion understanding being kind and loving.”

 

Previous articlePipe Bomb arrest in Sequatchie County
mm
Andrew Harrison
Andrew Harrison is happy to be back home! He grew up in Chattanooga and is a proud graduate of East Brainerd Elementary and McCallie School. He is a longtime member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Andrew started as a studio camera operator at WTVC in Chattanooga, and has 25 years of experience in television. He's worked as photographer, producer, reporter and anchor. Andrew spent the last 20 years in Mississippi, the last 7 anchoring the morning news in Jackson. It's a dynamic market, with no shortage of news, but Andrew is a Tennessean at heart. He's won numerous AP awards for reporting, including Best Franchise for Large Market Mississippi Stations. He was voted the Mississippi Delta's Favorite News Personality. (in 2008) Andrew is a devoted husband and father of two. His wife, Tonya is also from Tennessee. He's a big Titans, Grizzlies and Predators fan, and when it comes to baseball, the Braves will always be number one. You can e-mail him at aharrison@wdef.com.