Former Moc Omar Wattad Returns to Chattanooga as Lander Head Coach

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
27

The Mocs tip their season Wednesday afternoon against Lander.
While it’s the first ever meeting between the two schools, it won’t be the first visit to McKenzie Arena for Bearcats head coach Omar Wattad.
He played for the Mocs in 2011 and 2012, where he was among the top three point shooters in the SoCon.

Said Wattad:”I had such a blast in my time in Chattanooga.”
But scheduling a game with Chattanooga wasn’t exactly a blast.
Wattad had to scramble to make it happen after some COVID cancellations.
Said Wattad:”I had been informed by an assistant in our conference that Chattanooga was looking for a game because their game just got canceled. I hollered back at actually Adam Blake at North Georgia. Hollered back at him. He gave me Coach McKinley’s number. Called him during practice. That’s how unprecedented these times are. I stepped out to call him during practice. We got to get a game. I’ve got to make this call now. That’s kind of how it came about.”
Wattad will now make his head coaching debut in the same arena, where he bombed three’s during his playing days.
Said Wattad:”I think I was probably famous for jacking up three’s. Maybe making. Maybe missing. (chuckles) John Shulman. Love that guy to death.”
And Wattad’s college head coach loved to give Wattad a hard time.
Said Shulman in 2011:”Omar is abstract. And so he’ll be a good case study for somebody one day.” (chuckles)
Said Wattad:”Chattanooga like I said initially is a place that I truly hold near and dear to my heart. Wonderful memories. Loved playing in McKenzie Arena. Unfortunately it won’t have that same kind of juice and environment when I was playing due to COVID 19 and not having any fans. It’s awesome. It really is awesome.”

- Advertisement -

The Mocs and Bearcats tip at 2pm Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. No fans will be allowed in attendance as a COVID safety protocol.

Previous articleRed Bank Prepares to Tackle State Powerhouse Alcoa in State Semifinals
Next articleStore discusses Black Friday plans, expectations and challenges
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.