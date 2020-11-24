COVID’s impact on Thanksgiving travel plans

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- Thanksgiving Day is one of the busiest travel days of the year, but like everything else, it will look different this year due to COVID.

AAA is forecasting a decrease in travel this year compared to previous years.

The Center of Disease Control has asked people not to travel this holiday season to prevent the spread of the virus.

Despite that, TSA has reported more than three million people have passed through security checkpoints since Friday.

Adrain Brandt said her family will be starting home this year for the holidays due to COVID.

“It’s a risk that’s unnecessary for us to take and not just for us for everybody I’ve got my parents are in their 50s my husband‘s parents are in their 60s at this point,” said Brandt.

She said the will still celebrate the holiday with their son, but traveling for the holidays just isn’t worth the risk.

“Especially with him being at the age he is you know I think we can still manage a lot of our social interactions better than other people,” said Brandt.

Jacks Yang is from Atlanta and he said his family are wearing masks and social distancing but they wanted to spend sometime outside of the city for the holidays.

“We’re just up here too get into the mountains just for Thanksgiving week get out of Atlanta,” said Yang.

Sarah Leeseverg said it’s not what they original planned but they are staying home and away from extended family due to some of their family testing positive for COVID.

“Even though they’re about at the end of their quarantine time We’re playing it safe and staying at home,” said Leeseverg.

She said they will still be will their extending family just this time it will be through Zoom.

“It’s not exactly the same but it’s better than that everybody’s getting sick and not being able to spend Christmas and every other holiday with them,” said Leeseverg.

“Another idea I heard was the family was going to come out to the campground see each other be able to hang out but still maintain social distancing while staying outside and when the night is over anyone who is not part of the immediate family can go to their own campsite,” said Armstrong