Chattanooga proposing to give city employees one-time supplements

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga wants to give city employees bonuses next month.

Chattanooga Chief Operating Officer Maura Sullivan told Chattanooga City Council Members on Tuesday that the city found out that they’re getting about 2.5 million dollars in reimbursement from the state in CARES Act dollars.

- Advertisement -

She said that they are proposing one-time supplements of either 400 or 500 dollars for all employees.

Sullivan said that 500 dollars would be for each employee who has worked through the pandemic, and 400 dollars would go to employees who were able to work from home during the pandemic.

They are proposing using the rest of the money for the Tivoli Theatre, Forgotten Child Fund, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, United Way and small business relief.

There will be a public meeting on this next Tuesday.