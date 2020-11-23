Woman Shot on East 13th Street Sunday Night

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A woman was shot Sunday evening on East 13th Street in Chattanooga. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 7:30 Sunday evening but could not find a victim or crime scene.
A 29 year old woman suffering from gunshot injuries later showed up at a local hospital. Officers determined that the woman was from the reported shooting and that the shooting occurred at the 1100 block of East 13th Street.
The woman’s injuries were considered to be life threatening.
The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.