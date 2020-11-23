WHITFIELD COUNTY, Tennessee- Whitfield County has Georgia’s highest COVID-19 outbreak over the days two weeks based on new cases per 100,000 people.

“We just lost one of our five commissioners last week, Rodger Crossen, he died last Tuesday with COVID,” said Whifield County Chairman Commissioner, Lynn Laughter.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, Whitfield county has 1,098 news cases in the past two weeks.

“Being the first in a state with 159 counties is not a distinction we want,” said Laughter.

Laughter said this stems from people refusing to wear masks.

“The word had gotten out that we are trying to take away Peoples freedoms and they were very anti-any kind of mask. It seems like a very simple thing to do to where I’m at and possibly save somebody’s life and one life is that not worth people agreeing to wear a mask,” said Laughter.

She said between her friend’s death and her husband having a minor case, it’s very frustrating to see people refuse to wear a mask to help stop the spread.

“I think my grandson said it best when he asked his mom how come we care enough about other people to wear a mask in the grocery store but other people don’t care about us enough to wear a mask,” said Laughter.