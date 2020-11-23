Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – November 23rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Changeable Weather Ahead!

Clear skies will continue through the night time. It will be cold and frosty overnight with lows in the low to mid 30’s.

Lots of sunshine and pleasant for Tuesday with highs 60-62. More clouds and not as cool Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 40’s.

Another cold front will approach the valley for Wednesday. This will bring scattered showers and storms moving in from the West during the day with highs in the low 60’s. Those will gradually move off to the East Wednesday night.

More sunshine, drier, and milder for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 60’s to near 70. Continued mild for Friday with more unsettled weather expected for the upcoming weekend.

59 & 37 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

