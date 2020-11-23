Tennessee bill would expand coronavirus vaccine exemptions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would no longer prohibit parents from refusing vaccinations of their children under a newly filed proposal as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Tennessee law currently allows parents to cite several exemptions to not immunize their children as long as the state isn’t in an epidemic.

Two Republican lawmakers want those exceptions removed, allowing parents to opt out of school-required vaccinations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill also would allow parents to cite “right of conscience” as a reason not to immunize their children.

Lawmakers won’t consider taking up the proposal until the General Assembly kicks off its 2021 session in January.