TECH BYTE: Apps to Help with Thanksgiving Prep

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Thanksgiving’s almost here!

If you’re stuck with doing all the cooking for your family, you need to have access to all the best recipes.

- Advertisement -

It helps when they’re right at your fingertips with the Yummly app.

This smart cooking sidekick has more than two million recipes, so you’re not short on options. Your hardest decision will be what to make!

The app features step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and timers.

Include your dietary preferences and needs, and Yummly can recommend a recipe for you.

In order to make that home cooked meal a success, it helps to be organized.

Making a list with what you need using the AnyList: Grocery Shopping List app helps you get everything you need without forgetting anything.

How annoying is it when you go to the store, only to make multiple trips because you forgot an item or two? We’ve all been there.

With the AnyList app, add the items you want to get, and cross them off when they’re in your shopping cart. You can make your lists as simple or as detailed as you’d like.

They’re also easy to share if someone else needs to stop by the store for you.

The food isn’t the only thing that’s important over the Thanksgiving holiday.

You need to start thinking about those Christmas gifts if you haven’t started shopping just yet.

The BlackFriday.fm app is a good one to have to keep track of all the best deals available at your favorite stores.

It shares any breaking news, and leaked Black Friday ads in real time. It also has store advertisements.

It’s easy to search which deals you’re looking for by store or category. And, of course, you’ll get access to coupons too.

Having this information all in one place makes it easier for you to get your shopping done safely during this pandemic.

And speaking of safety, if you don’t already have them, it doesn’t hurt to get Zoom and Skype on your smartphone too.

These video chat apps help you better stay connected with any loved ones outside your home.

It looks like technology is something we all can be thankful for this crazy year.

If you don’t necessarily want to use your phone, voice assistants like the Google Home Hub, and Alexa Echo Show can also help you out in the kitchen.