Senator Alexander urges President Trump to allow transition

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Retiring Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday strengthened his call on the administration to begin letting go.

On Friday, he said the President should allow intelligence and coronavirus briefings for a Biden transition.

On Monday, he went further, saying the election is over.

“The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed. When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.”

Meanwhile, the President’s legal team is still fighting, issuing this statement this afternoon.

“Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step. We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.”

– Jenna Ellis, Trump 2020 senior legal advisor

Senator Alexander is also leaving office after years serving as a U.S. Senator from Tennessee and a Governor.

He chose not to run for another term this fall.

He will be replaced by Bill Hagerty in the Senate.