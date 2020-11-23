SEC Shuffles Weekend Football Schedule by Postponing Vandy-Vols Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Southeastern Conference has shuffled its schedule, including pushing back the Arkansas-Missouri and Tennessee-Vanderbilt games which had been for Saturday. The league announced Monday that it has postponed the Arkansas-Missouri game because of a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and the resulting quarantining within the Arkansas program. Vanderbilt and Missouri will now meet Saturday to make up a game that was postponed on Oct. 17. Dec. 19 is a possible makeup date for Arkansas-Missouri and Tennessee-Vanderbilt.

