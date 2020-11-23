Investigators charge 11 year old with arson

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Fire investigators have charged an 11 year old boy with setting multiple fires at a home in his neighborhood.

The fires happened just after 4 PM on Maude Street, near Lincoln Park and Erlanger.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters arrive to find the back end of a vehicle parked in the driveway on fire.

They also found a trash can next to the home on fire and a cooler on the porch also in flames.

The firefighters got both fires out before it caught the home, but the vehicle was damaged.

People were in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

Based on witness testimony, they charged the 11 year old who lived in the neighborhood with Aggravated Arson and Setting Fire to Personal Property.