Georgia Quarterback J.T. Daniels Shines in Season Debut

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Georgia finally has its quarterback, though it’s probably too late to salvage the Bulldogs’ lofty goals for this season. Too bad JT Daniels didn’t get his shot a bit sooner. The transfer from Southern Cal took his first snaps in the red and black last weekend. He threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State. It was a tantalizing display by Daniels, who completed six passes of at least 28 yards. Daniels figures to be at the helm for the final three games of the regular season, giving him a head start on 2021.

