Georgia Quarterback J.T. Daniels Shines in Season Debut

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Georgia finally has its quarterback, though it’s probably too late to salvage the Bulldogs’ lofty goals for this season. Too bad JT Daniels didn’t get his shot a bit sooner. The transfer from Southern Cal took his first snaps in the red and black last weekend. He threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State. It was a tantalizing display by Daniels, who completed six passes of at least 28 yards. Daniels figures to be at the helm for the final three games of the regular season, giving him a head start on 2021.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSenator Alexander urges President Trump to allow transition
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.