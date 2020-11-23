“Drive By Gratefull” food drive

A Dalton organization is still giving out food this Thanksgiving despite COVID cancelling its annual Thanksgiving Day buffet.

Last year, Believe Greater Dalton had its inaugural grateful community meal in Downtown Dalton.

COVID made a buffet impossible this year, but the organization still wanted to give food this holiday to those struggling.

Throughout the day people were dropping off food and Believe Greater Dalton was getting it to those in need.

Mario Miller donated some of the food and said events like these, show how strong the community is.

“It just solidifies what the passion and our city and out heart is all about.TO hear them say we are not going give up on this that has been the most beautiful thing I’ve seen starting this year, in spite of what COVID has done to our city,” said Miller.

Believe Greater Dalton said the received about 6,000 pounds of food to give to those in need.