COVID Forces Vols to Cancel First Two Basketball Games of the Season

(utsports.com) After consultation with the Knox County Health Department, Tennessee has announced that its men’s basketball games against Charlotte and VCU, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday, respectively, have been canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Earlier Monday, the Tennessee program paused all team activities following multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff. The positive test results were detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines. Head coach Rick Barnes was one of those who tested positive for the virus.

The basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community.

Charlotte and VCU also mutually agreed to cancel their game that was scheduled for Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena as they both explore other scheduling options.

Tennessee’s participation in next week’s Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis has not been ruled out at this point, as a projected activity-resumption date for the Volunteers will be determined following further monitoring.

