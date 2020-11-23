Construction Road Closures Suspended for Thanksgiving Weekend

(WDEF) – Construction road closures will be suspended in both Tennessee and Georgia for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The move is in anticipation of higher traffic volumes. Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will halt all lane closure activity beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 25. Georgia will begin their closures at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The suspensions will end Monday morning.

“Thanksgiving is typically the most traveled holiday of the year,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates.”

- Advertisement -

While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety.

AAA projects 50 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. In Tennessee, the expectation is 1.2 million travelers. However, these figures could be even lower as Americans monitor the public health landscape, including rising COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine restrictions and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) travel health notices.