Black Friday at Tanger Malls during a pandemic

SEVIERVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The CDC wants people to stay home for Thanksgiving, so you can image what they think about Black Friday shopping at outlet malls.

They consider in-person shopping at crowded stores a high-risk activity for spreading Covid-19.

But the Tanger outlet malls live or die on their holiday shopping.

So they are inviting us to shop, with a few changes.

Both the Tanger Outlets in Sevierville, TN and Calhoun, GA are stressing alternatives to the usual Black Friday scrum.

Tanger Outlet Center Sevierville offers curb-side pickup and a Tanger shopping service for you.

They will be closed on Thanksgiving, and open 6AM-9PM on Friday.

If you want the in-person experience, beware that stores with limited space will have lines outdoors.

And remember, Sevier County does have a mandatory mask rule for indoors and businesses.

Calhoun, Georgia does NOT have a mask mandate, just a suggestion.

The Calhoun outlet is also closed Thanksgiving, with the same limited hours over the weekend.

They encourage shoppers to come in person, shop online, pick up in store or curbside service (carter’s, Levi’s Outlet stores, OshKosh B’gosh, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Rack Room Stores, Rak Outfitters and Royal Heir). You can even shop by appointment.