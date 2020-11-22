Overtime thriller in Baltimore as Titans complete comeback

BALTIMORE (AP) – Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Baltimore Ravens for the star running back and the Tennessee Titans rallied for a 30-24 victory. Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries while running against a patchwork Ravens defensive line. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season and put him over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year. It was reminiscent of Henry’s outing last January when he rambled for 195 yards to carry the Titans to a 28-12 upset of the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff.

