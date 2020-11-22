Falcons fail to score touchdown in loss to Saints

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
22
Atlanta Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and the New Orleans Saints extended their winning streak to seven games with a 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Coach Sean Payton gave Hill the nod over free-agent acquisition Jameis Winston while Saints record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is sidelined with rib injuries. Hill completed 18 of 23 passes without an interception and rushed for a team-high 51 yards. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked eight times and intercepted twice. The Falcons did not score a touchdown.

Angela Moryan
