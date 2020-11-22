Auburn men’s basketball opts out of 2021 postseason

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s basketball team won’t participate in postseason play this season as a self-imposed penalty stemming from a bribery scheme involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.The university announced the self-imposed postseason ban on Sunday for rules violations involving Person’s steering young athletes toward advisers and managers in exchange for money. Auburn said it has informed both the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA, which could opt to tack on more penalties.

