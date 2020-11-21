Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – November 22nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warm, Cloudy & Wet Sunday, but Much Cooler and Sunnier Monday!

Clouds will increase overnight into early Sunday. It won’t be nearly as cold overnight with most areas in the lower 40’s by morning, but some areas may wake up to some patchy fog. These clouds will be ahead of a cold front and look to produce some downpours from the evening into very early Monday. The heaviest rain could drop as much as half an inch with most of the valley collecting a few, healthy tenths of an inch. Highs will continue to be warm near 70.

Monday morning as the cold front passes, all that moisture will have pushed away and temperatures will be cool in the low 40’s. Highs Monday will stay near 60 with lots of sunshine.

Another cold front will approach the valley and clouds will start to appear ahead of it Tuesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will possible with this system as that front passes Wednesday.

Good news is that it all looks to clear by Thanksgiving Day!

61 & 39 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

