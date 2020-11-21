Third quarter woes continue as Vols fall to No. 23 Auburn, 30-17

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Smoke Monday returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and No. 23 Auburn overcame a slow start to beat Tennessee 30-17 on Saturday night. Auburn improved to 5-2 overall and in the Southeastern Ctonference. The Tigers fell behind 10-0 and dealt with injuries to star running back Tank Bigsby and its two starting offensive tackles. They were playing their first game in 21 days after a scheduled off week and the postponement of a game at Mississippi State. Bo Nix completed 17 of 26 passes for 220 yards, with a 54-yard touchdown to Anthony Schwartz and his first career interception in a home game. Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano started strong, but finished with only 156 yards of passing.

