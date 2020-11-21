Third quarter woes continue as Vols fall to No. 23 Auburn, 30-17

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
PREP FOOTBALL
Maryville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 28
Division I Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Coalfield 36, Oliver Springs 0
Fayetteville 38, Moore County 29
Lake County 42, West Carroll 8
South Pittsburg 37, Gordonsville...
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Smoke Monday returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and No. 23 Auburn overcame a slow start to beat Tennessee 30-17 on Saturday night. Auburn improved to 5-2 overall and in the Southeastern Ctonference. The Tigers fell behind 10-0 and dealt with injuries to star running back Tank Bigsby and its two starting offensive tackles. They were playing their first game in 21 days after a scheduled off week and the postponement of a game at Mississippi State. Bo Nix completed 17 of 26 passes for 220 yards, with a 54-yard touchdown to Anthony Schwartz and his first career interception in a home game. Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano started strong, but finished with only 156 yards of passing.
