No. 13 Georgia escapes close bout with Mississippi State

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
PREP FOOTBALL
Maryville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 28
Division I Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Coalfield 36, Oliver Springs 0
Fayetteville 38, Moore County 29
Lake County 42, West Carroll 8
South Pittsburg 37, Gordonsville...
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – JT Daniels made quite a debut between the hedges, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns as No. 13 Georgia held on for a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State. Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs this season. It looks like they’ve finally found their guy. The transfer from USC delivered one big play after another, capped by a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson that broke a 24-24 tie with 9:50 remaining. State freshman Will Rogers completed 41 of 52 passes for 336 yards.
